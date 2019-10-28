A year ago, Oregon School District officials didn’t know whether voters would approve a plan for a new school and its $46 million price tag.
A year from now, hundreds of district students and staff will fill the bustling, bright hallways of a state-of-the-art learning facility that will produce more energy than it uses.
And that’s not even counting the kids in gym glass.
It’s been a momentous last several months for the Oregon School District, starting with the successful referenda Nov. 6, 2018, that asked for $44.9 million for the K-6 elementary school and land for future middle school. District voters approved both questions by a nearly 2-to-1 margin; that was the latest strong show of support for OSD referendums since Wisconsin’s Act 10 was passed in 2011.
With development in the Village of Oregon and the City of Fitchburg pushing student enrollment estimates from 4,000 to more than 6,000 in a decade, schools were faced with overcrowding as soon as 2020. To maintain class sizes, the district has identified the northern part of the district in Fitchburg as the most effective location for a new elementary school to meet the initial demand, with a planned middle school to follow in a few years, near the U.S. Hwy. 14 and County Hwy. MM interchange.
The school is located on 4848 Brassica Road, off the Lacy Road interchange in the new Terravessa development east of U.S. Hwy. 14. Slated to open in September 2020, the building will initially be grades K-6, with plans to switch to a K-5 once the new middle school is in place, likely in the mid-2020s.
Site work started in March at the school, which will be 130,000 square feet and feature several playgrounds, three inner courtyards and a butterfly garden. Most notably, it will be the first “net zero” school in the state, meaning it’s designed to produce more energy than it uses through solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling.
District officials, staff, students and community members broke ground at the site during a June 6 ceremony.
The addition of the new schools and the sheer amount of new students coming from the north of the district will affect attendance boundaries and class sizes. A district task force has been working on establishing new boundaries and bus routes, with the school board set to vote on plans this fall.
With that in place, district officials can begin to fill the school with staff and students.
Last month, the district selected veteran OSD educator and Brooklyn Elementary principal Kerri Modjeski as the new school’s principal. This fall, staff will submit applications for the new school, and once that’s sorted out (including filling spots in existing schools that open when teachers leave for the Fitchburg school), the list of students who will attend will be determined in the spring.
Staff are slated to move into the new school on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2020, with the first day of the school year set for Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The school’s eventual name began to come into focus in October, when the school board narrowed a community-submitted list of potential names from 140 to seven; in alphabetical order: Forest Edge, Forest Meadows, Harmony Woods, Lacy Woods, Majestic Meadows, Nine Springs and Waubesa Springs.