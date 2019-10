i2 Fitness

Business name: i2 Fitness

Address: 280 W Netherwood Rd, Oregon, WI 53575

Principal owner or leader: Mark and Alex Puckhaber

Opening/arrival date: May 8, 2019

Number of employees: 9

Charity connections/plans (if any):

We’ve given prizes at silent auctions, organized food drives, and served kids

meals. We plan on focusing future charitable giving on initiatives related to

sports and kids.

Oregon connection (why are you here?):

We’ve lived in Oregon for 3 years and we love the community. We believe with

our commitment to service, we can help people be the best version of themselves

through our consistent coaching on all areas of well-being. Our commitment to

service drives everything we do.

Business focus (products/services/market/customers):

We provide fitness coaching and accountability for people who are committed to

achieving their fitness goals. Through nutrition planning, group exercise, and our

accountability model, we help members become the best version of themselves.

Our customers are people committed to achieve their fitness goals.

What’s special about your business (optional)?

We provide a unique experience of fitness accountability and results. Many of our

members who struggled for years to achieve and maintain their fitness goals, are

ecstatic about the results they achieved with our accountability model.