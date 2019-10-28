This past year, there have been a lot of changes for our vastly growing community, and there are many more to come.
The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce is happy to be part of them all.
The chamber has welcomed 20 new businesses in the community as members. As we continue to build new and strengthen existing relationships with our businesses, we have also had a lot to celebrate.
Groundbreakings are a sign of continued growth within the community and a great way to increase job opportunities. On June 4, Thysse broke ground on a 95,500 square foot building to expand its growing business on the Northwest side, and on July 19, BeeHive Homes of Oregon broke ground on its second building, on North Bergamont Boulevard, which will create 18 additional units and encourage larger group activity and participation among seniors.
Ribbon cuttings create recognition for new and existing businesses in the community.
On April 3, Sleep Inn and Suites Oregon had its ribbon cutting. The new hotel on Park Street has been selling out. On May 7, i2 Fitness opened at 280 W. Netherwood Road, offering a multi-faceted approach encompassing nutrition, mental health, social support and physical health.
On May 23, Omni Technologies opened at 900 Oregon Center Dr. Omni provides fire alarm, access control, nurse call and audio/video solutions for the health care industry, businesses, schools and houses of worships.
Coty Hainsey with Edward Jones became a new member, celebrating its location on the southeast side of Oregon in the Autumn Woods Professional Center on June 26. Coty can help you develop a complete, tailored strategy to help you achieve your financial goals.
We welcomed Docere Wellness to the chamber Oct. 3. With its new location on Main Street, Docere is about empowering people to achieve optimal health through health education and utilizing the best resources from nature.
We will celebrate the opening of Wishing Tree Studio Oct. 31. Wishing Tree, on Main Street, is committed to helping you develop a consistent yoga practice, whether that means committing to one class a week or incorporating yoga, mindfulness and meditation into your daily life.
We are excited to be a part of celebrating anniversaries.
On May 7, Pizza Pit celebrated 20 years in the heart of Oregon, adding new dessert options to their menu. May 6 Oregon Pool celebrated its 30th anniversary an addition to its facility.
Oregon Area Fire and EMS Station celebrated 125 years with a great event, dedicating an incredible memorial wall to honor all of its first responders. Oregon Daycare Inc. had an incredible party Oct. 5, celebrating 30 years within the community with over 400 people in attendance. ODI is committed to directing the child in developing self-understanding, self-acceptance and self-fulfillment.
The chamber also is involved in great community activities.
The summertime concerts in the park series offers free music Tuesday nights. This has become a great opportunity for people to get together and enjoy their love for music.
Oregon Summer Fest was a great success this year, with free admission to live entertainment and a new carnival that drew positive feedback. The weather was great, fireworks went off without a hitch and the show was by far our best one yet! We are incredibly grateful to all of the volunteers who dedicated their time to make this event run smoothly.
The Oregon Youth Center has increased youth involvement since opening its new building.
The Fall Business Expo was Oct. 15 and had many returning and several new businesses. Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, and the VFW will honor all who have served and sacrificed for our country at the WWI monument in downtown Oregon.
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30. The chamber will send out a small business mailer to Oregon residents filled with special deals from local businesses encouraging the community to “Think Big, Shop Local” and support small businesses.
The Chamber will host our annual Christmas tree lighting at Waterman Park and chili dinner at the Oregon Area Fire and EMS station Dec. 6. Please bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the Oregon Area Food Pantry. This is a great event that is free to the community.
The Jaycee Park West renovation project is actively raising funds to improve the quality and functionality of the park. Our goals are to provide the opportunity to participate in recreational sports and activities without traveling outside Oregon, to improve youth sports participation, to bring business into Oregon and promote fitness and wellness for all.
The plan includes five baseball/softball fields and two full-size playing fields with proper drainage for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, rugby and others, 12 new pickleball courts, additional parking lots, a concession building with restrooms, updated walking paths and new playground equipment. The village is creating a parks and recreation department to assist with scheduling park usage.
We need to raise $500,000, and we are well on our way with the $100,000 generous donation from Oregon Community Bank and larger donations from other organizations, but we need your help!
We are offering sponsorships for naming rights on fields, bleachers, dugouts, park name, pickleball courts and more. There are engraved brick pavers for the walking paths, benches and Jaycee Sports Park apparel, which can be purchased at oregonsportspark.org. To offer professional services or donate, call me at 835-3697.
The chamber greatly values our existing membership and business community. Most of our time and resources are devoted to advocating and promoting our members. However, the chamber’s mission is also to promote economic development.
Oregon has tremendous opportunities for responsible economic growth that balances our desire to maintain Oregon’s hometown feel while increasing the tax base and employment in our community. A strong economic future will include growth of existing businesses and the welcoming new ones.
To learn more about what is happening in Oregon or sign up for the chamber’s weekly email, visit oregonwi.com or contact me.
Judy Knutson is the executive director of the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce.