Two years after the village bought a piece of land for it, the Oregon Public Library is in the midst of a campaign to raise money to construct a new $10 million building.
Fundraising has already yielded a $500,000 anonymous donation, and there will be several ways for individuals and organizations to be part of the campaign. Those include a donor wall and naming rights to areas of the building, library director Jennifer Way said.
A 40-member capital campaign committee is leading the fundraising, which aims to bring in $4 million to add to the $6 million the village has pledged to borrow. If all goes well, Way said she hopes to construction will start in 2021 and open in 2022.
A 2015 space needs study by Eppstein Uhen Architects determined a 35,000-square-foot library, about three times the size of the existing building built in 1995, would accommodate the village’s population growth to 2030. Last year, the library steering committee hired a consultant to evaluate, plan and lead the fundraising effort, and it determined $4 million was feasible.
The resulting design, which had been developed by the library building committee starting in April, is for a two-story 33,000 square foot building at 249 N. Main St., with three tiers on the same floor plan costing between $10.7 million and $12 million, depending on technology levels and building materials.
The Plan Commission and Village Board took a look at preliminary plans in August, then the Library Board brought those plans to a public meeting in September.
Way said she hopes to turn the building into more of a community gathering place than is possible in the existing building.
The first floor would be focused on an all-purpose community room – configurable to about 150 seats – and children’s space, while the second floor would have more quiet areas, with adult and young adult sections. Some key features include an area for children’s programming, a sensory room, an area for new mothers and their children, a drive-thru book drop, a second-floor Makerspace and several quiet, study and conference rooms.
The Library Board has the option to make changes if the fundraising isn’t sufficient or exceeds the goal.
If the $4 million goal isn’t reached, one of the options to save money might be shortening one end of the building. The other end of the building, meanwhile, is designed to accommodate future growth with a 5,500 square foot addition.
The Library Board plans to meet with the Village Board in June to give an update on the capital campaign and make final determinations on the scope of the project.