The Oregon Area Food Pantry has had a busy year.
It expanded its hours last spring, ventured its way into a pocket of Oregon High School and implemented a garden project at Anderson Farm County Park.
All efforts have resulted in patrons having more time and more options to choose from when they browse the pantry — or when Oregon Alternative School and Integrated Studies program students want a bite to eat.
Patrons are happy with all the changes, pantry managing director Diane Sliter told the Observer last week.
In February, when the Observer checked in with the OASIS program, teacher Tim Tynan said he helped start a partnership with OAFP after program staff and students moved into their new space inside OHS two years ago. The area includes a kitchen where students can cook and eat meals together, and shelving space for pantry food they can take home.
In April, the pantry has expanded its hours from four to 14 — it’s been open from 9-11 a.m. every Tuesday and 4-7 p.m. every second and last Thursday of the month.
Around that time, there was also talk of implementing an organic raised bed garden space at the park, 805 Union Road. Over the summer, that became a reality, starting with onions showing up on pantry shelves for visitors. Sliter said that has turned into more autumn vegetables, like spinach, radishes, Swiss chard, beets, kale and green beans.
She said patrons find it helpful that staff has been including recipes with the vegetables they pick up.
The gardens currently consists of six 4-16 organic raised beds with wooden frames to hold the vegetables, but that space might soon expand. Anderson Park Friends, Inc. president Roe Parker told the Observer the area could likely expand to two acres along Union Road, all by 2021.
Based on survey feedback, pantry-goers might soon see potatoes and tomatoes show up in the garden as well.Sliter said from January through March — before the expansion — the pantry served between 110-120 families per month. Since then, that number is now around 150-160 families. In terms of individual patrons, Sliter said there were 378 in April, and since the conversion, as many as 456 last month.
In addition, Sliter said last year, the outgoing pounds of food via patrons was around 50,062, while this year, it’s 62,739 pounds. She said that was likely because of the expanded options of fresh produce, as well as a new partnership with Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona.
“Every Monday, we go over there and pick up items that they don’t need,” Sliter said. “That’s added a lot of variety in the frozen area.”