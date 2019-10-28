Oregon and Brooklyn community members might soon have close access to an off-leash dog park and market garden in their backyard.
The Dane County Board approved a $48,934 contract in September with KL Engineering for design and architectural work for a dog park at Anderson Farm County Park, targeted for a 2021 opening. And plans to implement a pilot market garden project are expected to get going next year, Anderson Park Friends, Inc. president Roe Parker told the Observer.
Parker said the garden and dog park are a part of the Anderson Farm County Park Master Plan, which was completed in 2013.
The next step for the dog park, Dane County parks facility planner Alex DeSmitt told the Observer in September, is to assemble the design plans, with construction anticipated to begin this autumn and conclude by spring 2021.
The market garden concept is less set, with a goal to have construction on a pilot garden project by 2020, accommodating five to six growers. The garden, Parker said, would be modeled after that of Silverwood County Park located in the Town of Albion and the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability in Verona. Growers or farmers would lease a patch of land in the garden and grow produce to sell for a profit.
Parker said the Anderson Park Friends, Inc. and other organizations like Community Groundworks and the University of Wisconsin-Extension are working to bring the garden to fruition, but Dane County Parks must approve any plans.
Parker said there is a need for both projects.
A UW-Extension study conducted five years ago indicated a need for more fresh food options in Dane County, including access to organic foods for low income residents. Parker said that was the Anderson family’s intent for their farm – it was meant to be a place for people to come and enjoy nature, the environment, participate in sustainable agriculture and engage in leisure activities.
The intent is the same for the dog park, Parker said. DeSmitt said it would be 35 acres and feature woodland areas, agricultural fields and a small prairie that was planted in 2016.
The facility would also offer a 3.5 acre park for small dogs, though in September, the definition for “small” was still being discussed by the county.
Parker said the dog park design also consisted of a three-quarter-mile paved trail, parking lot, stormwater facilities, shade sails and a double fence. DeSmitt described the shade sails as having four poles with a canvas roof, which would serve to keep dogs cool during the summer months.
The double fence, DeSmitt said, would provide owners with a “buffer zone” to take their canines off their leashes without having to worry about them running off. Parker said the trail would likely accommodate bikers and provide as an access point for locals. The dog park is across the street from the market garden site, just left of 805 Union Road.