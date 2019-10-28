Oregon is a vibrant village.
During the past year, we’ve witnessed record growth in new planned subdivisions, residential construction, and business expansions. Next year promises to be even busier, as a half-dozen plans are before the Planning Commission and Village Board for new commercial and residential developments within the village limits.
When my husband and I moved here 21 years ago, we chose Oregon for its small-town feel, its walkable downtown and its excellent school system. Two decades later, those reasons hold true as to why thousands of new people have chosen to call Oregon home and why our population is now more than 10,000.
As village president, it’s my job to make sure we balance Oregon’s small-town feel with planned, sustainable growth – both residential and commercial. This is essential to keep our tax base healthy, which pays for the resources current and new residents demand. Here are three ways I plan to work with my fellow board members and community leaders in moving toward accomplishing those goals in 2020.
First, Oregon is an expensive place to live. We are one of the few municipalities in Dane County that have not built affordable housing. It is time.
We have two underserved populations in this village: seniors on a fixed income who can no longer afford to stay in their home or rent a luxury apartment, and professionals such as teachers, police officers or young couples with children, both of whom may have good jobs, but can’t afford a $350,000 home. Both of these groups deserve to be able to live here.
I plan to work with the Oregon Housing Coalition, WHEDA and the Dane County Housing Authority to find creative ways to make this happen.
In 2019, the Village Board and Planning Commission toured nearby communities who have already figured this out and who are partnering with developers who are experienced in building this type of housing. Now it’s time to move forward by identifying or purchasing land, finding the right developer and building housing that is so badly needed in this village.
To the second goal, in 2020, the village needs to work to acquire land to expand our business base.
We can do that by working with our neighbors across U.S. Hwy. 14 on the east end of the village. Many businesses are interested in locating in Oregon, but we are nearly out of available land. With new village planner Elise Cruz on board, we will start working with neighboring towns and the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission to start planning the next business park on the southeast edge of town.
To the third goal, next year will be critical in planning and fundraising for Oregon’s new public library. I plan to work hard and help raise enough funds to partner with allocated taxpayer funds to design and build an environmentally sustainable library that fits into the neighborhood. Libraries aren’t just buildings full of books; a modern library can be a true change agent in the community by providing technical, digital and other resources for all ages as well as provide space for community gatherings.
Our goal is to build not only an educational monument, but another third space for the community.
Let’s work together to plan a future community that 20 years from now, will continue to draw new residents, both young and old.
Jeanne Carpenter is president of the Oregon Village Board.