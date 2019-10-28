At Oregon School District’s annual meeting in September, I selected three main topics for this year’s presentation: 1) voice of the student, 2) community growth, and 3) building our 4th Elementary School.
The meeting is required for all Wisconsin public school districts, and it’s where we share information about the past school year, the annual budget and the plans that lie ahead.
I began this year’s presentation with the same image that I start all Oregon School District presentations — the image of our Five Values “apple puzzle.” The puzzle reflects the interconnectedness of the values that guide all school district work.
The Five Values were developed during a community planning session held during the summer of 2015. They have served as our cornerstone benchmarks for supporting students, working with others and keeping us focused on what is important.
The value in the center of the apple is the Whole Child Emphasis. This means that we are here to meet the academic, behavioral, social and emotional learning needs of all students.
The second value is making sure that our students have Relevant and Empowering Learning Experiences that prepares them for their future. The third value is Educational Equity, which entails making sure that all learners have the opportunity to reach their full potential and that we eliminate barriers to their learning or school experiences.
The fourth value is a reminder of the Strong Family and Community Partnerships that have become commonplace in OSD. The fifth value points to the importance of having a Caring and Professional Educators that work with and interact and support our students each day.
My message on the voice of students comes directly from learners in the district. The recurring theme we hear from our students is how important it is for the adults in our schools to know and have positive relationships with them. Students who are supported by caring educators are successful in school.
Our goal is for all students to enjoy school, excel academically, and learn life lessons that prepare them for the future. It is that simple.
The second message I shared involves the incredible level of community growth that we are experiencing.
In 2017, an independent consultant projected the OSD will grow by 2,000 students by the year 2030. Additionally, we are overcrowded at Rome Corners Intermediate School and two elementary schools.
The community growth is largely in the Village of Oregon and the City of Fitchburg, with the largest development being in the Terravessa subdivision that may total 1,800-2,000 households.
This leads us to the third main presentation point – our district’s fourth elementary school.
We had a task force of community and school staff work on the plans associated with building new schools in our district. The task force recommended a two-phased plan, which includes (1) building a K-6 elementary school that will open for the 2020-2021 school year, and (2) building a new middle school at a future date, determined by population growth.
In November 2018, residents in the Oregon School District approved a referendum to begin the first phase of the plan for growth: building a K-6 Elementary School in the northern part of our District, within the City of Fitchburg. Construction of the new school is underway and is on track to open in September 2020.
As we continue to plan for growth and prepare to open another school in our district, we look forward to new opportunities to focus on the whole child and continue to advance the district mission and values.
It is a privilege to be part of a community that places great value on education of young people. As a parent of Oregon graduates myself, I have seen the benefits of a strong school system and the importance of making our schools a great place for students for decades to come.
Dr. Brian Busler is the superintendent of the Oregon School District. You can reach him at 333-6169 or bsb@OregonSD.org.