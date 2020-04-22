It’s virtual learning from here until at least the end of the 2019-20 school year.

That’s the result after Gov. Tony Evers and state Department of Health Services designee Andrea Palm extended the state’s Safer at Home order on Thursday, April 16, keeping all public and private K-12 schools closed for instruction and extracurricular activities.

As part of the order, schools may continue to facilitate distance learning or virtual learning and be used for food distribution and essential government functions. The district started virtual learning on March 30, after its regularly scheduled spring break and week off before that for students.

Though the news was expected by many, it was still disappointing to families, students and educators alike, Oregon School District superintendent Brian Busler wrote in an email to the Observer.

“Closing schools is a decision that is not made lightly,” he said. “While we were also hoping for the option to reopen this year, we understand that the safety and well-being of our community must come first.”

Email Unified Newspaper Group reporter Scott De Laruelle at scott.delaruelle@wcinet.com.

Meals pickup changes

Based on feedback from families, Oregon School District staff have altered the meal pickup schedule for the remainder of the school year, with fewer days, but the ability to pick up more meals.

Starting Monday, April 20, people can pick up breakfast and lunch at the same time on three days (Monday, Tuesday and Friday) rather than five, with a new Tuesday evening pickup time:

Monday morning (including meals for Monday and Tuesday)

Brooklyn Elementary School: 11-11:45 a.m.

Netherwood/Prairie View Elementary Schools: 10-10:45 a.m.

Rome Corners: 11-11:45 a.m.

Tuesday evening (including meals for Wednesday and Thursday)

Brooklyn Elementary School: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Netherwood/Prairie View Elementary Schools: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Rome Corners: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday morning (including meals for Friday)

Brooklyn Elementary School: 11-11:45 a.m.

Netherwood/Prairie View Elementary Schools: 10-10:45 a.m.

Rome Corners: 11-11:45 a.m.

Breakfast and lunch are available to all area children 18 and under through the Oregon School District. Those planning to participate in food service for the first time are asked to sign up to help plan for quantities. Contact Sarah at osdmeals@OregonSD.org or 835-4036. People can still participate without signing up.