It’s virtual learning from here until at least the end of the 2019-20 school year.
That’s the result after Gov. Tony Evers and state Department of Health Services designee Andrea Palm extended the state’s Safer at Home order on Thursday, April 16, keeping all public and private K-12 schools closed for instruction and extracurricular activities.
As part of the order, schools may continue to facilitate distance learning or virtual learning and be used for food distribution and essential government functions. The district started virtual learning on March 30, after its regularly scheduled spring break and week off before that for students.
Though the news was expected by many, it was still disappointing to families, students and educators alike, Oregon School District superintendent Brian Busler wrote in an email to the Observer.
“Closing schools is a decision that is not made lightly,” he said. “While we were also hoping for the option to reopen this year, we understand that the safety and well-being of our community must come first.”