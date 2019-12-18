People finally won’t have to call it “elementary school number four” anymore.
The name reveal was held at Monday night’s school board meeting, where Oregon High School students Jenna Sharkus and Cubby Vandermause announced “Forest Edge” was chosen as the new name for the K-6 elementary school under construction in Fitchburg. The name was decided by district K-12 students, with Forest Edge defeating Nine Springs in a runaway victory, with 72 percent of the student vote out of nearly 2,500 ballots.
It’s the final step in a process that began in August, with people submitting 204 names to the school board. Taking certain criteria into account, such as the location and geography schools, the board whittled that number down to seven, then voted on two finalists to send to students.
During the first weeks of December, all district students had a chance to cast a ballot, with K-4 students voting in their classes and 5-12 students online. Nearly two-thirds of the district’s students voted — 2,476 in all, but not before first watching a brief educational video put together by Sharkus, Vandermause and Chloe Jacobson to help students understand the reasoning behind the names, and a drone-piloted sneak peek behind the scenes at construction.
Sharkus told board members Monday night the idea was to give students some context on the school and its location, share the process of how the voting would work and reinforce the importance of using their voices in the voting process.
The group wrote a script, visited the school site to interview builders, used a green screen for some parts and did the narration and on-camera work as well.
“It was very educational, and we were very grateful to go to see the building for ourselves,” Vandermause said. “It really showed how engaged students are in our school district, and you know what, our video might have worked.”
OSD superintendent Brian Busler said the students earned a “10 out of 10” on the video, which pointed out, for instance, that students will be able to look out and see a nearby forest from their classroom.
“They did a marvelous job of starring in the video, explaining the new school names, showing the new school to all students and informing their fellow students on the voting process,” he told the Observer in an email.