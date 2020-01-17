STEAM on parade at Netherwood
Everyone loves a parade, and it’s even better when you help design it.
Inspired by the book, “Balloons on Broadway,” the story of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade puppeteer, Netherwood Knoll Elementary School first graders have been busy the past few months designing their own parade. The parade is filled with community buildings and floats carrying storybook character balloons with coded dash robots, and students cheered the floats as they traveled down the parade route on Dec. 20.
The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) project started in October, when students designed the 3D buildings for people to live and work in the community. In November, they learned how to program a Dash robot; sequencing, measuring, and learning what direction to turn it to travel down the parade route.
“It was a lot of fun and the students learned a ton,” NKE teacher Pamela Sengos wrote the Observer in an email. “Best of all, they are working together to be a productive team.”