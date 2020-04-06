Wisconsin cancels SkillsUSA competition
Just like high school athletic teams across the country, clubs and groups are also losing out on final competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction canceled the 2020 SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference scheduled for April 28-29 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, a SkillsUSA news release stated.
Oregon High School was primed to do well once again at state after its showing at regional competition in January, when 11 OHS students competed against 230 students from around the southern section of the state.
Oregon medalists included Stacy Anderson (first), Electronics; Aaron Rogers, Joe Zuehlke and Cameron Mueller (first), Team Design Challenge; Zach Zuehlke and Teagan Gilbertson (first), Urban Search and Rescue; and Jack Fitzgerald (third), Power Equipment Technology.
Oregon swept the podium in Photography with Hannah Folmer (first), Sam Derrick, (second), and Lexi Tiedt (third).
OHS teacher and SkillsUSA advisor Erik Haakenson said via email students always look forward to the state competition and the opportunity to qualify for the National SkillsUSA competition.
“Like many cancellations, they’re unfortunate but understandable at this time,” he said.