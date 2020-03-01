Once again, Oregon High School art students have been honored among the best in Wisconsin in the Scholastic Art Awards: Wisconsin Exhibition. .
Eight pieces from six students are on display through Sunday, March 15, at the Milwaukee Art Museum after their works were chosen from grades 7-12 students across the state.
Sophomore Cearah Egwuonwu received a Gold Key in Drawing and Illustration, sophomore Meg Klein received a Silver Key in Drawing & Illustration, senior Eden Meidel received a Silver Key in Drawing and Illustration and senior Kai Narf received an Honorable Mention in Photography.
Two students earned multiple honors – sophomore Hailey Pucillo received a Silver Key in Digital Art and an Honorable Mention in Film & Animation, and senior Lillian Ripberger received Silver Key in Painting and an Honorable Mention in Sculpture.
The awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with 0exceptional artistic and literary talent, and present their works to the world, according to the organization.
In an email to the Observer, OHS art teachers, Michael Derrick and Heidi Coutre’ said the results again confirms the school’s art department is embedded with talented young artists with aspiring futures.
“I am very impressed with our art students this year. Here at OHS we try to ignite, support and build on their interests,” Coutre’ wrote. “This show really gets our kids pieces out to a broader audience, and it takes courage for them to share how they experience the world, this honor helps build their confidence and artistic skills.”
OHS art students will travel to the museum Friday, March 13, for a school field trip to see the show.
“It’s a great opportunity for the students’ to honor and learn from their peers, hopefully inspiring their creativity as well,” Derrick wrote.
To start the process, students submit their artwork to be evaluated by a panel of judges comprising local artists and art professionals. Exceptional works are awarded Gold Key, Silver Key, or Honorable Mention, with only around 10% of entries receiving awards. Gold Key artworks advance to compete in the national Scholastic Art Awards competition in New York City.
“The arts provide great educational opportunities,” Coutre’ said. “By promoting the arts, we encourage our students to use these opportunities to expand their artistic growth and scholastic problem solving skills.”