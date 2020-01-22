It’s one of Oregon High School principal, Jim Pliner’s favorite days of the year.
And no, it’s not baseball’s opening day.
In what has become an annual event, a group of around 60 recent Oregon High School graduates returned Jan. 10 to share stories and advice with OHS juniors and seniors. The event is in its third year, designed as a way for former students to share their post-high school experiences from a variety of possibilities.
Pliner couldn’t be more pleased with how things have gone.
“Students do a great job and it’s clear they are very proud of their experiences they’re having now and are eager to share,” he told the Observer. ““It’s a chance to extend those relationships you have, and those four years go so quickly.
“And it’s a great opportunity for them to give back to a school that was important to them,” Pliner added.
Pliner said district officials “made a really hard push” for alumni who followed paths other than four-year colleges, to provide some perspective, including trades apprenticeships, military service, or ‘gap years’.
“All of those life experiences and their perceptions, I think, are helpful for our students to hear,” he said.
And aside from the benefit to current students, Pliner said the event is a great way for former students to reconnect with their former peers in person.
“When they get together there’s just a ton of energy, because they’ve scattered, and it may be the first time they see each other back in the setting like that,” he said. “It’s great, because it’s kind of a reunion for them as well.”