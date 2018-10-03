Oregon School District officials are holding the second of three “Community Open House” meetings Saturday morning to inform the public and answer questions about the Nov. 6 referendum to fund a new elementary school.
The 90-minute sessions — all to be held at Rome Corners Intermediate School — are intended to give residents and community members a chance to talk with district officials about the referendum and expected enrollment growth in the district. The first was held Sept. 17, with a final meeting set for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15.
The latest set of ballot questions comes two years after a successful teacher compensation referendum in fall 2016, which itself was two years after a successful $54.6 million capital projects referendum in 2014. This referendum would fund a new K-6 elementary school in Fitchburg, where the northern part of the district is growing rapidly.
The district, which has around 4,100 students, is expected to grow to 6,000 by the time this year’s first-graders graduate from Oregon High School, in large part because of that expected growth.
District communications director Erika Mundinger said the sessions will start with a short presentation of information and then there will be display tables that community members can visit to learn more and ask questions.