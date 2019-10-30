In a matter of formality, the Oregon School District board unanimously and without comment passed the 2019-20 budget and tax levy approved by district electors at the Sept. 23 annual meeting.
The budget is of $29,058, 509, and the mill rate is $11.20 per $1,000 property value, down from last year’s rate of $11.38. That means the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $2,240 in school taxes, compared to $2,2,76 last year.
While that’s a drop of around $36 on that home, increasing property values could negate much or all of the mill rate drop. It,will vary by municipality, but home values increased 5 percent this year on average countywide. The equalized value in the district – the market rate of all properties – rose from $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion in the past year.
Board president Steve Zach thanked members and administrators for their work on the budget; a process he said started in January.
“This is probably our fourth shot at the budget, so the fact that we’re not talking a lot about it doesn’t mean we haven’t worked at it,” he said.