Former “Rescue Kid” and current member of Brooklyn Fire/EMS Department Charlie Raemisch was one of several first responders who helped out with the first Rescue Kids class of 2020.
Former Brooklyn Elementary School teacher Dale Schulz, now in his 30th year teaching the program, said 18 kids, along with parents and grandparents, attended the first-aid preparedness session, held at the Brooklyn Fire Station on Saturday, Feb. 8.
“One of my favorite things about the class is the connection with EMS/Fire with not only the kids, but the entire family, and the connection of former Rescue Kids, now as adults with EMS/Fire and parents,” Schulz wrote the Observer in an email.
The program, offered each winter to fourth- and fifth-grade students, has openings for the remaining two sessions from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, March 7.
Schulz said the final 45 minutes of the class is devoted to a discussion led by EMS personnel given to the entire family about 911 calls and the arrival of an ambulance with rescue personnel.
The cost is $22. To register, visit oregonsd.org, through community education class offerings.