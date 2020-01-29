Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.
Students from Oregon High School, Oregon Middle School and Rome Corners Intermediate School were among nearly 200 from Dane County recognized Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Recognition Breakfast.
The annual event, held at Edgewood High School in Madison, celebrates students’ academic achievement, extracurricular involvement and service to their community.
It’s highlighted by the presentation of Outstanding Young Person Awards to nearly 200 middle and high school students, including 14 from the Oregon School District.
From OHS: Ahron Pope, Aiyona Calvin, Carlie Monroe, Cearah Egwuonwu, Isabella Egwuonwu, Grace Cooper, Karlotta Williams and Kaye Hawkins; from OMS: Aziyah Baker, Elizabeth Vieaux, Jada Oparie-Addoh and William Jungers; and from RCI: Gadise Kodernusz and Yair Ortega Ruis.