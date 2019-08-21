Reapportionment possible at annual meeting

The Oregon School District’s annual meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

The annual meeting is generally broken up into a budget hearing, where OSD business manager Andy Weiland will go through the budget report and audit, and the annual meeting, where electors set the tax levy and board salaries for the 2019-20 school year.

District superintendent Brian Busler said people will have a chance to ask questions during the budget hearing, and will also be able to vote on possible reapportionment of school board seats. Earlier this year, a district task force that included several former board presidents brought a recommendation to the board to redistribute over time the board seats in the community.