For the second straight year, the Oregon School District has been nationally honored for its commitment to music education.
The district received the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education, according to an April 13 NAMM news release.
The award recognizes that OSD is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
District superintendent Brian Busler said offering music education and providing integrated learning experiences that include music is an important component of educating the whole child, one of the district’s five core values.
“Our district’s music education offerings are very strong and we are honored to be designated as one of the Best Communities for Music Education in the nation,” he said in the news release.
The designation, now in its 21st year, is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to students, according to the news release. To qualify, district officials answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
Brooklyn Elementary School music teacher Caitlin Rutz said music education is important in the district because it’s at the core of a holistic education and creating lifelong music learners and enthusiasts.
“Music education develops cognitive, physical and social skills and allows students to express themselves through performing, creating, responding and connecting with others,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “People turn to music to express emotions and find social connections and that is necessary now more than ever.”
Research demonstrates cognitive and social skill benefits for children after just two years of music education, including conflict resolution, teamwork skills and how to give and receive constructive feedback, according to the news release.