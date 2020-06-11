When students left their Oregon classrooms on Friday, March 13, they didn’t anticipate the remainder of the school year being conducted at home.
So all their belongings have been waiting at school ever since.
On Thursday, June 11, families were welcome to Netherwood Knoll Elementary School, Rome Corners Intermediate and Prairie View Elementary School to pick up their belongings.
At Prairie View, staff bagged up the materials from 450 students, which included winter gear from three months ago.
Mary Hermes, of Prairie View, said many teachers were able to see their students which was uplifting.