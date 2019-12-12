Schools win ‘Healthy’ honors
From salad bars to “mindfulness breaks,” the Oregon School District has been focusing on teaching kids how to be healthy — as well as smart.
Those efforts were recognized last week by the Healthy Kids Collaborative of Dane County, which named all six district schools and its 4K program as winners of its “Healthy Kids Healthy Schools” awards.
Netherwood Knoll Elementary and Prairie View Elementary received “Gold” certifications, Oregon Middle School, Rome Corners Intermediate, Brooklyn Elementary and Oregon High School received Silver and the OSD Early Learning/4K program received Bronze. The district was one of only six in the county to receive awards.
The initiative is “aimed at promoting health and well-being for students, staff and families” and “highlighting efforts in Dane County schools,” according to a Dec. 5 county news release. Schools completed assessments to gauge their activities in three areas: food, physical activity and overall health and well-being.
Activities such as planting a school garden or providing active indoor recess earned points for schools based on complexity and the number of students, staff or families impacted the release states.
District superintendent Brian Busler said the bundle of awards is a “wonderful recognition of our district’s strong commitment to green and healthy initiatives in our schools.”
“We know that healthy kids are better learners,” he said in an email to the Observer. “It is our goal to help children learn to make healthy choices and develop healthy habits that will last a lifetime.”
Prairie View Elementary principal Dawn Golz said the school has established several successful programs in recent years, including a running club before school, movement during indoor recess, a summer school PVE garden course, salad bar at lunch and student movement breaks throughout the day.
This year, they’ve added whole-school mindfulness breaks twice a week, a staff book study focused on emotional well-being and a fourth grade Green Team that’s designing a hallway sensory path for students.
“PVE is happy to be recognized for the work we do each day to promote green and healthy habits,” she wrote the Observer in an email.
At the Dec. 5 awards ceremony, Brooklyn Elementary School’s Movement Class and our Mindful Minute were featured in a video, BKE principal Kerri Modjeski said, and officials from the county program visited the school last week to learn more about some of the programs designed to “increase cooperation and improve focus while having fun.”
“Teachers have found various ways to incorporate this into their daily lessons, and kids love it,” she wrote the Observer in an email Monday.
OHS principal Jim Pliner said support from the district in prioritizing healthy schools and healthy communities is “noteworthy.”
“We are proud of the designation here at Oregon High School and know that there is more still yet to be done,” he said.