With the calendar turning to August, school is only a month away.
In preparation for classes resuming Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Oregon School District is starting registration next week for the 2019-2020 school year, including new help sessions for families and a later photo date for students.
Online registration starts Friday, Aug. 9, when district families will receive an emailed invitation to complete the Online Annual Update, which will verify and update contact and student health information and student photo release permissions. And while registration can be completed entirely online this year, the district is offering two new “Back to School Resource Day” sessions later in the month to help guide families through the new procedures.
Those days essentially take the place of the previous “District-Wide Registration,” where student photos were also taken. Now, to help reduce lines and waiting time, those photos will be taken at students’ schools in September when classes are back in session.
According to the district’s web page, the new online registration “allows families to choose the option that works best for them, rather than requiring that all attend in person.”
For those who would like some personal assistance with the new system, the district is offering “Back to School Resource Days” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Oregon High School, 456 N. Perry Pkwy. The sessions are available for all district families with questions about the online registration or anything else related to OSD.
People attending the events are asked to bring completed medical forms if not already submitted and a checkbook if they wish to pay fees or add money to lunch accounts.