State: Class of 2020 will graduate

In the midst of unprecedented uncertainty and upheaval due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was at least a bit of positive news this week.

High school seniors will graduate as planned in June, and students won’t have to retake a year’s grade because of missing class time due to virtual schooling for what could be the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. That was the word from Gov. Tony Evers in a Sunday, March 22, news release.

No word was given on holding public ceremonies, which are scheduled for Sunday, June 14, at Oregon High School.

Waiving requirements isn’t something done lightly, superintendent Brian Busler told the Observer in a March 23 email, but he said it was necessary given the public health emergency.

“Governor Evers' order ensures that we will have the flexibility needed to do what is best for students, staff, and schools,” Busler wrote.