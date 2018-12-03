Oregon School District voters could see a change in which board seats they vote for.
The Oregon School board approved a plan Nov. 26 that would realign what areas their seats cover while keeping the current election schedule and size of the board at seven members.
President Steve Zach told the Observer the apportionment plan can only go into effect if it’s approved at the September 2019 annual meeting, however, and it will also require that 100 electors sign a petition by Aug. 23, 2019.
Three former school board members who helped with the Board Apportionment Task Force — Doug Kornetzke, Deedra Atkinson and Dave Williams — presented two recommendations to the board via PowerPoint, which were approved in two separate motions Monday.
The first recommendation moves the seven board seats into three areas rather than the current four, which the group said would improve representation as the district grows. The second keeps the 3-2-2 election cycle, in which board members are elected to three-year terms.
“The second (motion) kept the current 3-2-2 (cycle) but rearranged it so that each Oregon seat would run in different years (1-1-1) rather than as how it stands (2-1-0),” Zach said. “It also rearranged it to facilitate the new seat that includes Fitchburg.”
Area I would consist of the Village of Oregon, Area II the towns of Blooming Grove, Dunn and City of Fitchburg and Area III the towns of Brooklyn, Montrose, Oregon, Rutland, Union and Village of Brooklyn. Three seats would represent Area I, two seats Area II and two seats in Area III.
Area IV formerly consisted of the towns of Brooklyn, Montrose, Oregon and Union while Area III included the towns of Dunn, Blooming Grove and Rutland.
During the presentation, Williams said the overall consensus was to keep seven board seats — different seats by geographic area — and use MD Roffers Consulting LLC projections to more evenly distribute the percentage of students represented by each board seat and to keep the stability of 3-2-2 seats up for election in any given year.
“It looked like it was a good balance to have the seven,” Williams said. “We used (MD Roffers Consulting LLC) because we felt their numbers were accurate.”
Board member Dan Krause was the only vote against changing the represented areas. He said he voted no because rural areas have “more impact than suggested” in elections, even on the national level. Krause said he believes in the idea of “one person, one vote.”
Zach said the new system would ensure “no geographical area gets a majority trump.”
“Having geographic representation gives us diversity and a sensitivity to issues in that area,” Zach said.
The board originally created the apportionment task force to “respond to the growth in the district,” a PowerPoint slide stated.