District 4K registration coming up
The Oregon School District will hold two registration sessions this month for children who will be 4 as of Sept. 1, 2020.
During the registration sessions, eligible children are invited to enroll in the early learning/4K Program.
Parents are invited to learn about the school’s play-based approach, meet 4K teachers and directors and receive enrollment information, according to the district website.
The sessions are set for 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Brooklyn Elementary School, 204 Division St., and 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Prairie View Elementary School, 300 Soden Drive.
The district’s 4 year old kindergarten (4K) is a half-day program that runs three hours per day from Monday through Thursday and the third Friday of each month. Transportation is available for morning sections.
For information on district 4K, call 835-4000 or visit oregonsd.org/4k.