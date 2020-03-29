Kevin Mehring
Age: 47
Family: Wife – Shelly, who is actively involved in FOSD and previously PVE PTO, four sons – Tyler, seventh grade; Trevor, sixth; Blake,fourth and Brady, fourth
Occupation: President/CEO of UAS Laboratories LLC – The Probiotic Company
Lived in the district since: 2008
Political experience: None
Notable affiliations: Oregon Youth Basketball board
Why are you running: The Oregon School District has been an amazing steward of the intellectual development of our four sons. The dedicated administrators and teachers of this district have been amazing to our family. I feel the need to give back and use my leadership experience to help assist the district to continue to grow and improve every day. I feel my experience with strategic planning and leading a company that has grown very quickly should benefit the district with what lies ahead. I love to learn, and I have a lot to get up to speed on to be the most effective board member possible.
What’s the district’s next big challenge/opportunity?
As most know, the district is one of the fastest growing in Dane County and the state of Wisconsin. With the growth being projected in the coming years, especially in the northern part of the district where I live, growing pains are inevitable. Continuing to build on the success of the district will be a challenge for all involved. The board will need to be focused on guiding the school district accordingly. The district has a reputation for being cutting edge in terms of developing the whole child in the most innovative ways. Maintaining and building on that reputation will be essential to prepare our kids for the fast changing world awaiting them.
What’s something you’d like to help the district improve on in the next few years?
I believe where my experience and skill set can best help the district is on strategic planning and leveraging my business background. Running a bioscience company and having a degree from UW in Chemistry, I am very interested in STEAM education and its potential to develop next gen learners. I know the importance of developing young people who are passionate about the sciences and technology. Our company is also focused on health and wellness which is an increasingly important topic with our young people. Finally, many company’s success including UAS Labs’ is dependent on the skills of those in the trades, so I hope to provide a perspective on this topic as well.
Do you agree with how the district handled the boundary and time change process?
I have been in attendance at several of the recent board meetings where this topic was discussed, including the lengthy meeting where public comment was taken as well as when the actual vote was taken. This is a topic that the board has looked at for three years and decisions were not made without a lot of listening to the community, teachers, administrators, concerned parents and experts on the topic of such things as sleep. Our incoming Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom led a cross sectional team of the previously mentioned constituents who put in solid time to make a recommendation to the School Board considering all of the issues involved. They started with focusing on the learners’ needs we have from Kindergarten through grade 12 amidst the real constraints the district has from a budget perspective. The decision also positions the district well to handle the rapid growth we expect in the student population. The whole board took the responsibility to understand all the issues very deeply. The process that was conducted to arrive at a tough decision should be respected and commended.
What is the most important role of a police officer stationed at the high school?
Of course the day to day safety of all the students, administrators and teachers is the most important role of the officer on site. Having a safe and positive school environment to learn is critical for our students at all ages and in each school. Furthermore, having a police officer who has a positive, respectful and mentoring type relationship with the student body is a strong added value of the position.
The district will eventually add a middle school, and that will require some reconfiguration of other schools. What will be the most important consideration when that happens?
With this inevitable need for a new middle school, continuing to recruit the best and most passionate teachers and staff is one thing that comes to mind. Ensuring that we scale all of the roles in developing the whole child in critical areas like music, the arts, PhyEd and mental health support is also important to me.
Has the district done enough to ensure its schools are safe?
I do not have enough knowledge about this topic, but look forward to listening and learning more on this critical reality of school life in this day and age.