The 2019-20 school year started off like any other, but the end is nothing like what Oregon High School seniors had expected.
Their time in the district is over, and they all are moving on to the next phase of their lives during some historic and challenging times.
The Observer discussed with three of these seniors their thoughts about their time at Oregon High School, how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their senior year, and their plans for the future.
Miranda Moore will be heading west, to Oklahoma City University to major in acting.
Kenny Kritsch is headed to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville this fall to study engineering.
Eddie Saucedo will be staying closer to home, attending Madison College – after playing college baseball this summer in Utah.
Answers have been edited slightly for style and clarity.
Miranda Moore
Obviously (graduating) is a little nerve wracking, but it’s also very exciting. I’m very grateful for what I’ve learned in the Oregon School District and I am thrilled to continue learning.
COVID-19 – oh man, it’s more like how has it not affected my senior year. First and foremost, as a music and theater student, I not only had to apply for colleges but I also had to audition. A couple of these auditions for me were moved to an online process, which is so very different.
It affected going to these schools in person and meeting people to really understand more of the place that will be my new home. I was also planning on going on the choir NYC trip. I have never been to New York and with my career path, that is a pretty important place for me to be.
As for how it affected senior year here in Oregon, we missed out on so many of our lasts. Not only our grad parties, senior recitals, prom, graduation, concerts, senior recognition, our final goodbyes, but we also don’t get the special little things like an in person honors night, the senior breakfast, or that last day of school when you walk out of the building and you can tell yourself, “Well, that’s it. I did it.”
My summer plans have changed quite a bit. I was originally going to be a part of “The Music Man” with Middleton Players Theatre and sing with the Oregon Straw Hat Players summer musical, Shrek.
In mid-August, I will be moving to Oklahoma to attend Oklahoma City University to major in acting.
I intend to pursue musical theater. I love to sing, act and dance and I can’t imagine a day without it.
If I can perform, I will be happy.
After graduation I plan to move to New York and audition for everything I can. I hope to make Oregon proud and prove that the arts are a real, vital career.
My time at OHS has taught me so much about becoming my own self. I have become a leader and an activist at OHS and I want to continue to learn. I hope to make Oregon proud.We have all been through so much together. It’s strange that we are separating with no goodbye. Everyone in my graduating class of 2020 is so different and unique. We are all such strong individuals and I can’t wait to see what we all accomplish these next few years and for the rest of our lives.
We were brought into the world around 9/11, entered high school during the 2016 presidential election and are now graduating in the time of coronavirus and a new uprising. I think we should be proud of ourselves. We will amount to great things.
Kenny Kritsch
My thoughts as I leave OHS are that of “continue learning.” I remember a specific quote from Albert Einstein that went “Once you stop learning, you start dying.”
It is incredibly important to keep learning; as concepts, ideas and what we know keep evolving over time, and we need to be able to learn from these new things.
The same idea applies for old occurrences. I remember seeing this quote around one of the history teacher’s rooms, “Those who do not learn history are to repeat it.” This of course means learning from history, but also learning from experience. As I move on from high school, I will make sure to continue learning for the rest of my life.
COVID-19 has changed my high school year very effectively. Instead of learning in a classroom in front of a teacher, it’s done in the basement in front of a monitor.
Not only has the setting changed, but the material as well. Instead of being able to strip metal using a lathe or sharpen with a bench grinder, I’m left to watch videos, as not all of the students have access to those materials.
In a broader sense, a couple of opportunities have closed since the coming of COVID-19, some of which I planned to go without such as the prom. The things that I have missed the most besides being in class, is being able to get together with friends, put on our fine arts show and even perform in VACT’s “Chicago.”
This summer, I will continue to work in town, as well as get together with friends when that opportunity opens up. I have gotten into backpacking in the recent year, and plan to go with someone on my first overnight close to town.
In fall, I will be attending UW-Platteville and majoring in some sort of engineering. I am incredibly excited to start school there. I am eager for the opportunities that await. I plan on joining a camping club, as well as continuing my enjoyment in theater whether it be on or offstage.
What I will remember most about the Class of 2020 is the toys that we used to bring to school when we were young. I’ll remember having fun on the playground, as well as making a lot of friends that I still have today.
I don’t remember the cell cycle, but I do remember the time I threw up on the bus because I got motion sick reading Diary of the Wimpy Kid.And who could forget Vines?
“Well, when life gives you lemons!”
Eddie Saucedo
For me, it is the beginning of a new chapter. Oregon has given me the opportunity to learn and discover new things about topics I really enjoy learning about, and in this next chapter of my life, I can take what I learned at OHS into my life beyond high school, in hopes to improve myself and most importantly, improve others.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, I was not able to play baseball my senior year at Oregon High School. It was a difficult pill to swallow knowing I had played my last game as a Panther as a junior. I was able to turn my time in quarantine into a positive for myself by listening to countless podcasts and Zoom calls.
It was a unique opportunity, because I was able to connect and learn from some of the most successful people in their respective fields as they were also stuck at home with nothing to do. There is no doubt in my mind I came out a much better person and baseball player due to all that time I spent learning during quarantine.
This summer, I am being kept busy as I am playing in a Collegiate Summer Baseball League in Northern Utah. So far, it has been a great experience for myself as a baseball player, and I am having a blast getting to know a different part of the country I have never been to before with my teammates.
This fall, I will be attending and playing baseball at Madison College. After Madison College, I would like to transfer to a four year school and pursue a major in business administration and minor in psychology. I aspire to be a big league ballplayer, and make an impact on others through a sports psychology business after my playing career is over.
My time at OHS has allowed me to discover who I am, what I truly want in my life and has given me a head start to chase and achieve my goals.
The one thing I will remember most about the Class of 2020 is how accepting and willing to help they were when I transferred to OHS as a sophomore. That is something I am very grateful for. I could not have asked for a better group of classmates to graduate with.