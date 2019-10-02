While fall is in the air and the sights of Halloween are popping up, this week, the orange and black is all about Oregon High School Homecoming
The week-long “Spirit Days” panther party started Monday at OHS with color day, Tuesday was “What not to wear day,” Wednesday went incognito with Camo day, Thursday is “Destination Day” (freshmen-Antarctica, sophomores-beach, juniors-rainforest, seniors-desert) and Friday wraps up with the traditional orange and black outfits.
Homecoming activities Friday kick off for students with an hour-long pep assembly starting at 12:45 p.m. This gives them time to line up for the parade, scheduled to step off at 2:05 p.m. from OHS at the intersection of North Perry Parkway and East Lincoln St. It will then move west down Lincoln Street, then left on North Main Street, left on Janesville Street and left on Spring Street, ending in front of the fire station.
The Panthers’ (2-2) football game against Monona Grove Silver Eagles (1-4) is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
The homecoming dance is set for 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at OHS. The theme is outer space.