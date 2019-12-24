A bullet found at Oregon High School on the last day of school before break was not an indicator of a threat, district officials announced Friday, Dec. 20.
An OHS staff member found a single .22 caliber shell lying on the seat of a chair in a classroom earlier that day. The staff member reported this to a school principal and immediately communicated this to the Oregon Police Department, according to a letter to parents.
“We quickly identified the student in question and learned the shell was accidentally in the student’s backpack and fell out,” the letter said. “The Oregon Police Department determined there was no safety threat.”
The letter also asked parents to discuss with their children what sort of items should not be brought to school, something OSD superintendent Brian Busler reiterated in a conversation with the Observer Friday afternoon.
“It’s an unfortunate thing; sometimes young people bring things to school they shouldn’t,” he said.