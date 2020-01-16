OMS student council holiday fundraiser

OMS student council members Morgan Johnson and Aziyah Baker team up to wrap one of the 137 gifts purchased for OMS students during the council’s annual fundraiser.

 Photos submitted

For the ninth straight year, Oregon Middle School student council members showed what the holiday season is all about, and this year, they set a record doing it.

The group exceeded its goal for the Ninth Annual Holiday Connections Challenge, passing the $6,000 mark for the first time while collecting $6,332.52 from area residents and businesses.

Last month, a group of 20 OMS student council members went shopping, bringing back 137 gifts for 48 OMS students as gift cards for gas and groceries for 30 OMS families, student council advisor Kevin Gasner wrote in an email to the Observer.

