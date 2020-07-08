Adaptability. Patience. Resilience.
High schoolers learn a lot of lessons in four years, but the Oregon High School Class of 2020 has learned some valuable life lessons in the past few months, finishing their time in the district under COVID-19 quarantine.
And while Oregon School District officials have held out hope for an in-person ceremony of some sort after postponing the scheduled June 14 event, it looks like it will be a virtual graduation on July 25 after all.
Video of the ceremony will be released at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, on the OCA Media YouTube channel.
District officials are also tentatively planning to hold a small group diploma distribution on Sunday, July 26, in compliance with the county’s Forward Dane plan. Students will be assigned 20-minute time slots alphabetically, arriving at the OHS south parking lot 10 minutes before their assigned time.
Students are asked to wear their cap/gown and stole, and will be permitted up to four guests. All should arrive with face coverings, though students may remove as they process across the stage.
Ten students at a time will enter the gym and will process across the stage. Guests will be able to take photos as the names are read and diplomas are distributed. Students can also have their diploma mailed or delivered to their home.
“We are excited to honor our students from the class of 2020,” wrote OHS principal Jim Pliner in a letter to parents and guardians. “The Oregon School District is proud of this amazing group of young people.”