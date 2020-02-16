Adding value beyond the classroom
Challenging students to create positive change in the world is as much the role of educators as making sure they achieve academically.
That’s the goal behind the National Geographic Educator Certification, a professional development program for educators “committed to inspiring the next generation of explorers, conservationists, and changemakers.”
Two of those educators are Oregon High School teachers Angela Schmidt and Kyle Oksiuta, who completed the latest course in the fall.
“These educators are part of a powerful movement to make the world a better place by empowering students to be informed decision-makers equipped to solve meaningful challenges in their communities and beyond,” the organization’s website states. “Don’t just teach students about the world — teach them how to change it.”
The course had three phases — workshop and planning, classroom implementation and reflection, and finally a capstone project that should tell the story of your students’ learning in a visual and creative way,” according to the National Geographic syllabus.
Schmidt said she got interested in the certification while taking a course in the summer though the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on inquiry-based learning that included immersion activities built from the National Geographic Educators explorer mindset.
The instructors shared their experiences with becoming National Geographic certified, as well as their capstone projects. “Within their projects you could clearly see the students themselves becoming engaged,” Schmidt wrote the Observer in an email. “They were using maps, making connections between the human and natural world, taking action within their own communities and becoming stewards of the land.
“After that, I was sold on becoming certified myself.”
For her capstone project, Schmidt developed a theme “Are Wisconsin Freshwater’s Healthy” for her freshwater ecology course. She then had students use the geo-inquiry process to look up a Wisconsin freshwater related issue, contact a community expert, and take action about their topic by presenting their story.
“(It was) basically walking us through their discovery process,” Schmidt said.
One of the educators assigned to evaluate Schmidt’s capstone project, Michael McLaughlin, head of the Austin Preparatory School in Reading Mass., wrote that her storytelling techniques were amazing.
“It got me hooked from your intro and kept me engaged throughout the rest of the capstone,” he wrote her in an email, noting that he recommended it for inclusion in a catalog of the top submissions. “Your exemplary work was evident throughout and really made your capstone stand out for its originality and impact.”
Oksiuta, an AP psychology teacher and avid international traveler, heard about the program through a teacher he met in Greece last summer.
“I started investigating and it seemed like a great fit to try to combine my passion for travel and cultural experiences with the content I teach,” he wrote the Observer in an email.
Oksiuta said the experience “really helped me to find ways to revitalize my curriculum with examples and approaches that I hadn’t considered before.”
“I found the certification program to be completely rewarding,” he wrote.
Oregon High School principal Jim Pliner said both educators view the certification process as an opportunity to create classes that have a “value beyond school.”
“Their application materials and projects intend to create students that are critical thinkers and stewards for the world they’re inheriting,” Pliner wrote in an email to the Observer.