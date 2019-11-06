Oregon High School students are set to perform the musical production of Guys and Dolls at the OHS Performing Arts Center Nov. 8-10. Set in Depression-era Times Square in New York City, Guys and Dolls is about a couple of big city gamblers and the women who love them.
The shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
All tickets are reserved seating; $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (60-plus) and $7 for students. They can be purchased at oregonchoirs.weebly.com/tickets.htm or at the OHS box office, which will open one hour before the shows.