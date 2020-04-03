High schoolers might have a lot on their minds these days, but now, grade point average won’t be one.
Grades will still matter in this second semester, but to help reduce anxiety about grades during this uncertain period of virtual learning, Oregon School District will implement a pass/no pass grading system for all its high school students.
Students’ second semester grades will not impact their GPA, which will remain as it is currently. Students earning a passing grade will be awarded course credit.
As mandated by the state, schools closed in March to limit the spread of COVID-19, an illness which has sickened more than 1,900 people in the state and 200 in Dane County. In response, the district launched virtual learning for students K-12 on Monday, March 30, so students could keep learning despite not being physically present in classrooms.
In an email sent to district parents on Friday afternoon, district deputy superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said high schools and colleges around the country are embracing the policy to help reduce student stress about grades. She said some colleges and universities have stated that student admissions will not be negatively impacted by pass/no pass grading this semester as long as students have passing grades.
“(This) will protect the academic progress and advancement of all students who are negatively impacted by the pandemic and/or distance learning,” she wrote. “As a school community, our goal is first and foremost the well-being of our students.
“We know that if we work together with flexibility and kindness, our students will experience success in this new learning format,” Bergstrom added.
In an email to the Observer on Friday, Bergstrom said district officials will next week determine how this change will affect the high school honor roll.