As a student teacher, you never know what you’ll end up learning.
Certainly, Megan Dewane will have some interesting stories to tell her future students about her experiences teaching amid the COVID-19 school shutdown.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student spent the past semester student teaching at
Oregon High School, following a fall spent at Madison’s Toki Middle School. Prior to the shutdown in mid-March, Dewane had taken over many of the day-to-day teaching responsibilities from her mentor teacher George Wilson. That included three sections of English 11, one section of Creative Writing, and one section of English 9.
But when the school suddenly shut down, everything moved to virtual learning, and Dewane got a first-hand look at how to adapt to new circumstances. Of course, educators had to navigate an unprecedented transition to remote teaching, but she said they were up for the challenge.
“Google Classroom was already a key component in our classes, so while the shutdown obviously limited my face-to-face interactions with students and staff, I was still able to get experience lesson planning, grading, teaching, interacting with students,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “That is still great practice and a great learning experience for me, as a future teacher.”
Dewane credited Wilson for being an “amazing mentor” and helping her grow as an educator.
“As a student teacher at Oregon High School, I feel like I was welcomed with open arms,” she said. “The rest of the staff I have had the pleasure of interacting with has been kind and helpful, as well. Everyone I crossed paths with at Oregon made me feel like part of the Oregon family.”
Even though she was a student teacher, Dewane said she appreciated being included in everything the full-time teachers were, including lunches and activities. And that continued, despite the social distancing required during the last few months.
“Once we got into this virtual learning space, people still included me in all of the emails, Google Meet meetings, conversations and activities,” she said. “I really feel like I was a valued part of the school community. That gave me so much more space to experience new things, to learn, to grow.”
Her student teaching experience now in the past, Dewane said she plans to graduate from UW-Madison in August and begin teaching English at Washington High School in Milwaukee.
“I am definitely leaving Oregon High School a far better and more prepared future teacher than when I walked in,” she said.