Oregon High School senior Nora McGinty has been awarded a National Merit scholarship through the University of Texas at Dallas, where she intends to study neuroscience this fall.
She is one of more than 3,000 recipients of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, which was announced in a National Merit Scholarship Corporation news release Wednesday, June 3.
OHS principal Jim Pliner said McGinty was involved in service and leadership in her time at the school.
“What is most impressive about Nora is that she is committed to using her abilities for the betterment of those around her,” he wrote the Observer in an email. “She has set her sights on a program of study that will lead to a career in medicine (and) I have no doubt that she will continue to be a force that will improve the lives of those that she touches.”
Scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
More than 1.5 million juniors in around 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Last fall, around 16,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis; less than 1% of the nation’s seniors.
Semifinalists had to advance to the finalist level by submitting a detailed scholarship application, including a written essay, as well as information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance.