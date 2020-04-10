The Oregon High School family is grieving the loss of one of its own after junior Daniel Gomez II died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 25.
On Wednesday, April 1, Oregon School District superintendent Brian Busler wrote an email to district parents, informing them of the situation, and detailing counseling available to students.
“We all express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daniel,” he wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gomez family and all in our school community who are touched by this tragedy. The family appreciates all support and has asked for privacy at this time.”
Busler said the district’s crisis response team is working to provide support to Gomez’ family and friends with a variety of counseling and support services available through the district and community. In the email, the district provided phone numbers and email addresses for the OHS student services team, community counseling services and crisis hotlines. Information was also provided from the National Association of School Psychologists on helping students cope with grief.
Busler said in times like this, the district relies heavily on its team of professional counselors, social workers and school psychologists, along with other school staff to support the family and friends of the student.
“The loss affects the entire school community and we will be checking in with students and staff alike,” he wrote in an email to the Observer.
OHS principal Jim Pliner said the district crisis response team has been working diligently to develop systems to support students, including providing students with multiple options for contacting staff when in need of support.
“Our team has also created new structures for inter department communication when students and families are in need of support or intervention,” he wrote the Observer in an email. “We are working to develop and pilot a student support hotline that we hope to roll out very soon.”