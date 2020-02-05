Regional mock trial competition Feb. 8
The Oregon High School mock trial team is one of 14 from the Madison area and 108 in the state set to compete Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Wisconsin High School Mock Trial regional tournaments.
OHS will compete in the tournament, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison.
The mock trial program provides high school students with an opportunity to act as attorneys and witnesses in a court case developed by State Bar of Wisconsin members, according to an organization news release. Students – in teams of six to 12 – argue a civil case before a panel of volunteer attorneys and judges in the regional competitions, with the winners advancing to the semifinals in Madison. Semifinal winners will appear before the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the final state-level competition.
The Panthers won last year’s regional competition and advanced to state for the sixth year in a row. Other area schools competing in Saturday’s regional competition are James Madison Memorial High School, Madison West High School, Middleton High School and Stoughton High School.