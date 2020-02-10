Ebert going to China on math grant
Oregon High School math teacher Dave Ebert is one of 53 educators in the United States who is getting a travel grant to attend the 14th International Congress on Mathematics Education (ICME) in Shanghai, China, in July.
Math educators from around 100 countries will be involved.
Ebert, the long-time adviser of the OHS math team, told the Observer in an email the goal of the conference is to share best teaching practices with international colleagues and bring those back to the United States. He said the congresses, held every four years, offer a rare opportunity for educators to discuss issues related to mathematics education with international leaders from developed and developing countries.
Educators’ travel grants, which Ebert said can range up to $2,750, can be put toward hotel accommodations, air transportation, meal costs and conference registration.
“Travel grants give participants the opportunity to interact with mathematics educators from across countries, listen to world-renowned scholars in mathematics and mathematics education, and take part in small, focused topic study groups on a wide range of topics,” he wrote.
OHS principal Jim Pliner called Ebert “a master for getting students to think mathematically.”
“He has a gift for asking the right questions in ways that help students think deeply and, ultimately, this changes how they view themselves as mathematicians,” Pliner wrote the Observer in an email. “It is not about the right answer with Dave. It’s about embracing the struggle and becoming stronger because of your efforts. His students develop confidence as a result.”