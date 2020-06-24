Oregon High School’s Class of 2020 has graduated, but still hasn’t been able to enjoy a ceremony.
While those plans remain on hold, the recent alumni will have a chance to gather together and celebrate their achievements during a parade through Oregon set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
Seniors will gather at OHS at 6:30 p.m. to prepare for the parade to begin at 7 p.m. Organizer Sue Marsden said the Village of Oregon police and fire departments will lead the way, with students following in vehicles driven by family members. The parade will form up in front of OHS and the ice hockey arena on South Perry Parkway and start on Lincoln Road, gradually snaking its way through the village and ending at North Perry Parkway in front of the high school.
People are asked to socially distance themselves throughout the event, which is planned to run about an hour.
“We’re asking the community to cheer ‘em on and have signs or cowbells or whatever they’ve got to make it exciting,” she said.
Marsden, whose daughter Olivia is a member of the OHS Class of 2020, said it’s been a “rough couple of months” for the recent alumni, with the planned June 14 graduation postponed, and social distancing keeping larger groups apart.
“We’re just trying to help them pass the time until graduation and trying to keep them excited about still being graduates,” she told the Observer. “So many have just checked out; they’ve just kind of put it behind them and are moving on, so we’re just trying to keep them excited and feeling like a group.”
Oregon School District officials postponed the graduation until Friday, July 26, to give as much time as possible to find ways to hold an in-person ceremony during COVID-19 precautions.
“(Students) really wanted an option of trying to be in person if possible,” Marsden said.