OHS ‘virtual’ state stamp champs
Oregon High School seniors Lauren Denu and Eden Meidl, had a pair of wins in the top categories in this year’s 2020 Wisconsin Jr. Duck Stamp Contest; two of 14 winning entries from OHS artists.
Their artwork will now go to Washington, D.C. for the national event on Friday, April 17, and both are eligible for a scholarship and a chance to become the artists of the printed Federal Junior Duck Stamp that sells nationally.
It’s the second year in a row an OHS student has won the overall title, following then-freshman Sam Derrick’s 2019 designation.
This year, the contest divided the top honor into two categories — hyper-realism, won by Meidl’s rendition of a green-winged teal, and artistic rendition, which Denu won with her impression of a drake mallard in snow.
The judging was a bit different this year as well, according to a Tuesday, March 31, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service news release, with judges from Necedah National Wildlife Refuge working from home during Wisconsin’s Safer At Home Order.
“With art in hand, staff were able to virtually view each piece to complete the judging portion of the competition from home,” the news release read.
Art teacher Michael Derrick, in his 25th year at the school, said OHS artists have been entering the competition for over 15 years.
“It’s a great project to learn about our environment and conservation, as well as meeting many state and national standards in art,” he wrote the Observer in an email. “We have had some incredible realistic pieces over the years. This year’s group are incredible kids, not just as artists, but as people as well. I couldn’t be any prouder… they are what keep me going as a teacher and coming back.”
Denu said painting realistically is not an easy task, but credited some good advice from Mr. Derrick.
“The most important thing (is) paint what you see, not what you think it should look like,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “I took this advice and painted multiple layers of colors until I got it to look how I wanted. Once I was finished, I went back in with colored pencils to add finer detail.”
Junior Zoe Schultz said she felt a bit of pressure to live up to the past successes of OHS artists, but was able to work through that, and kept improving her project, week by week.
“It was perfecting and constantly changing shapes and colors, but it also took the encouragement from my art teacher Mr. Derrick as well as feedback and determination I got from the students around me,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “Overall, it taught me that hard work is only the beginning of creating something wonderful.”
Meidl, who was in the competition for the first time, said the project opened her mind to not only her capabilities as an artist, but also as part of a young generation to help educate the world about conservation and wildlife.
“I am so thankful for that experience,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “To be able to be immersed in a classroom that is so passionate about their creations is truly an amazing artist experience.”