It’s been a nice way to bring in some extra revenue, but with the Oregon School District about to hit a major growth spurt, it’s continuing to reduce open enrollment seats.
The district is holding open 99 seats in a few specific grade levels for the upcoming 2019-20 school year, down from last year’s 100, and less than half the 221 seats available as recently as 2014-15. There will be 15 spots for 4K students, 18 for kindergarteners, four for third grade, 12 for fourth grade and 50 for grades 9-12. Those seats do not include students already open enrolled in the district.
“We continue to be on a growth trend in classes throughout the district,” OSD superintendent Brian Busler told the school board Monday night. He said the district will have another opportunity in June to revise those numbers to help “lock down staffing.”
“We cannot lower (open enrollment seats), but we can increase them based on how enrollment is trending,” he said.
Busler said the district has historically used open enrollment seats as a “budget balancer” or sorts, as the district receives just under $7,000 per student from the state, considerably more than in-district students, and has been taking in far more students than are leaving.
District business manager Andy Weiland said around 100 students within the district have open enrolled out this school year, with around 300 coming in from outside the district.
Busler said some parents have questioned why the district allows students in from outside the district, and he points to the math.
“It allows us to have a more robust program,” Busler said. “When you multiply $7,000 by 200, you get $1.4 million. So we can provide a better program for Oregon students, and all students. (Open enrollment students) are really filling vacant seats.”