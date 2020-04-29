How to help

Whether you’re feeling altruistic or artistic -- or both -- there’s a way to help out area families in need.

Due to the social distancing rules, the Friends of the Oregon School District aren’t able to enlist volunteers to help organize and deliver food packs, so they are instead asking people to pitch in through monetary donations or writing little notes of encouragement to include in the food packs. People can drop off handwritten notes in a box just inside the door of Swartzmiller and Associates Office (990 Janesville St. Oregon) by noon, Friday, April 24.