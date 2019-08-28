1. New school to take shape: name, staff, students and building

New Oregon School District teachers 2019-20

Megan Dietzel was hired as a full-time second-grade teacher at Brooklyn Elementary School. She was previously a paraprofessional at the school.

Amy Schleiz was hired as a full-time fifth-grade teacher at Rome Corners Intermediate. She returns to the district after a brief retirement; she had previously taught at Prairie View Elementary.

Jitayna Hermanson was hired as a full-time fifth-grade teacher at Rome Corners Intermediate. She has five years of experience teaching fifth grade, most recently in the Janesville School District.

Emily Splan was hired as a full-time school counselor at Rome Corners Intermediate. She recently graduated with a master’s degree in school counseling from Marquette University.

Juliet Darken was hired as a part-time English teacher at Oregon Middle School. She previously taught in the Monona Grove School District.

Tess Luther was hired as a part-time special education teacher at Rome Corners Intermediate She has five years of teaching experience.

Caitlin Ackley was hired as a full-time Spanish teacher at Prairie View Elementary. She has six years of teaching experience as well as experience in the private sector as an interpreter, translator, and project manager.

Sophi Guilfoose was hired as a full-time school psychologist at Prairie View Elementary. She has 14 years of experience as a school psychologist, including the last 12 in the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Shireen Bader was hired as a full-time third-grade teacher at Prairie View Elementary. She has worked as a long-term substitute and an ESL teacher for the Sun Prairie School District.

Jolene Huberty Wochenske was hired as a part-time German teacher at Oregon Middle School. She has 18 years of teaching experience.

Rebekah Krenz was hired as a part-time Spanish/ESL Coordinator for the district. She is an OHS graduate who has worked in the district in several capacities.

Kelly Gilligan was hired as a full-time fourth-grade teacher at Netherwood Knoll Elementary. She has taught for the past four years in the Janesville School District, and for the past two years taught for the Oregon School District summer school program.

Heidi Fink was hired as a full-time special education teacher at Rome Corners Intermediate. She has worked for the past five years as a special education paraprofessional at Brooklyn Elementary.

Walter Longo was hired as a full-time interim social studies teacher at Oregon High School. He has spent several years in the private sector working for nonprofits and recently earned a teaching certification from Edgewood College.

Britta Baumberger was hired as a full-time special education teacher at Oregon High School. She has been teaching in special education for the last six years, most recently in Stoughton.

Samuel Cutter was hired as the part-time interim choir and band director at Rome Corners Intermediate. He has been the brass instructor for OHS’ Shadow Drum and Bugle Corps for the last four years.