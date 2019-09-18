Voters in the Oregon School District will have a chance to participate in the district’s annual meeting and 2019-20 budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
The meeting will determine the year’s tax levy and school board salaries, and will be held in the OSD Innovation Center at the high school, 456 N. Perry Pkwy. Electors will also get a chance to vote on a board realignment recommendation that would consolidate voting wards from four to three areas in the district.
Prior to the voting, district superintendent Brian Busler will give a brief “State of the District” address, and business manager Andy Weiland will give a financial report on the budget.
Busler said the district is in a “strong” financial position this year, due to its increasing student enrollment, a key statistic used by the state to set public school budgets.
“A strong budget allows us to make the necessary investment in hiring teachers and staff, while keeping our class sizes for students at reasonable levels,” he wrote the Observer in an email Tuesday. “It also prevents us from being faced with having to reduce programming due to a lack of school funds.”
The projected mill rate – subject to change – is $11.15 for every $1,000 of assessed value, down from last year’s rate of $11.38. That would mean the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $2,230 in school taxes.
While that would mean a drop of around $46 on that home, increasing property values could negate much of the mill rate drop, though it will vary by municipality. Growth is expected to dip slightly, from 7.9% last year to 6.5% this year.