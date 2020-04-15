Oregon High School seniors are scheduled to walk across the gymnasium dais in just under two months – Sunday, June 13.
Whether the restrictions now in place preventing large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted by then is unknown, but Oregon School District officials are still hoping for the best with graduation and summer school.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, president Steve Zach – an OHS alumnus – said he and superintendent Brian Busler have been talking about ways to still have a ceremony that resembles the school’s tradition.
“We’d like to do anything possible to try to continue to have some physical presence graduation as a go-away for the seniors, particularly since you’ve been separated the whole semester, basically,” he said. “The obvious reaction right now would be to cancel it, but we’re going to see how this develops, and if there’s any means by which we can do something in terms of a physical graduation.
We understand the importance of that ceremony for (seniors),” Zach added.
District officials are still considering whether it’s practical – or possible – to hold summer school classes. Gov. Tony Evers ordered all schools closed in March, and the district has been teaching students at home using virtual learning. He followed that up with a March 24 Safer at Home order, which restricts travel, work and gatherings of non-household members.
Busler said after the state stay-at-home order expires April 24, he anticipates school districts will receive more direction from the state on if and when schools can reopen. OSD summer school is scheduled to begin Monday, July 6.
“We feel a little bit behind the game with summer school,” he said.
Busler said the district administrative team is scheduled to discuss their options at a Tuesday, April 14, meeting, and a “go/no go” decision will be made no later than the Monday, May 11, school board meeting.