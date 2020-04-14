The annual Maggie Mae and the Heartland Country Band fundraiser for area veterans scheduled for April 25 at the Oregon High School PAC has been postponed. The Observer will run a notice when it’s rescheduled.
Concert postponed
Scott De Laruelle
