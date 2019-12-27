Oregon School District administrators and staff will take another look at an Oregon Middle School health class lesson after one student started an online petition about its negative effects.
Evelyn Becker started a change.org petition over concerns about a calorie counting assignment she said “started my disordered eating” due to the pressure, she said in a news release from change.org.
“I had a very strong belief that I wasn’t good enough, and this project made things a lot worse,” she said. “I remember logging my food and feeling guilty about every piece of food I swallowed.”
Becker wrote that after only two days she became “fixated” on the numbers in the calorie counting app.
“That week I believe I started my disordered eating,” she said in the release. “I continued to use that app after the assignments, and I didn’t stop until I met with my first therapist, who immediately prompted me to delete it and told me that no student should be allowed to use the app at all, let alone for school work.”
In the release, Becker called the assignment a “breeding ground for low self-esteem students to develop unhealthy relationships with food.”
“Young people do not need more reason to feel that their bodies are inadequate,” she said.
OSD superintendent Brian Busler told the Observer Friday that the assignment, which has been used in health classes at the school “on again and off again for about 10 years” and has been completed for this year, will be reviewed before next school year, given the concerns.
“We always review our culture, and if a student brings us concern or a parent brings us a concern, we take it seriously,” he said. “We certainly don’t want to cause any stress to students… we’re sensitive to that.”