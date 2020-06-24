The new ‘Dr. B’ in charge

Long-time OSD educator and current deputy superintendent Leslie Bergstrom will succeed Brian Busler as superintendent on Wednesday, July 1, a move announced in January.

She started her career as a teacher at Madison East High School before joining the OSD in 2003, serving in a variety of teaching and administrative roles, including Oregon High School associate principal, Rome Corners Intermediate School principal and district director of learning and student achievement.

“Oh my goodness, Dr. Bergstrom is just simply a superstar,” he said. “When I met her as an associate principal, I remember joking with her, ‘Oh someday, you're going to be a superintendent,’ and she just smiled.

“She knows how to engage parents, community members, staff and students, and she will be an amazing leader for the Oregon school district for years to come,” Busler added.